The Irish government has pledged continued support to initiatives that are aimed at providing sustainable solutions to poverty issues in Zambia.

Irish Ambassador to Zambia Seamuso Grady said his government is committed to be part of Zambia’s economic development and aspiration of not leaving any one behind hence it will support any programmes aimed at addressing poverty.

Mr. Grady cited the Built It International Zambia (BIIZ) as one programme that is aimed at addressing poverty by empowering vulnerable people, especially women, with survival skills.

The Ambassador said Ireland supports quality education as a human right for all children because it is critical for development and laying a good foundation.

Speaking in Chibombo today when he officiated at the graduation ceremony for BIIZ, Mr. Grady explained that so far, Ireland has given the institution a grant of about 95,000 Euros to train over 98 youths in bricklaying, plastering and carpentry among others.

He added that Ireland is committed to investing in skills development and employment programmes for disadvantaged young people, adding that youths are the heart of the future.

Mr. Grady further noted that the acquired skills will help the young people to get employment or open their own workshops where they would be able to earn some income for their survival.

Meanwhile, Built It International Zambia (BIIZ) Board Chairperson Rueben Lifuka explained that since its establishment in 2008, the institution has trained over 1,000 trainees that are contributing to the economic development of the country through construction.

Mr. Lifuka expressed concern with the increasing levels of poor execution of construction contracts, adding that there is need for local contractors to engage skilled and well-trained manpower.

He noted that BIIZ is committed to offering quality skills in the construction industry as it is accredited by both the Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Authority (TEVETA) Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZQA).

