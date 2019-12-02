Kitwe United captain Moses Lolozi says Chingalika must be consistent to maintain their lead in the FAZ National Division One League.

Kitwe stayed top of the table at the weekend after forcing a 2-2 draw against FC Muza at home in Kitwe.

The Buchi Boys are leading with 28 points after playing 13 matches and share the same number of points with second placed Young Green Eagles who have an inferior goal difference against Kitwe.

“So far so good, we are the league leaders although we are leading on goal difference,’ Lolozi said.

“It will be easier for us to remain on top if we continue winning matches. If we won’t be consistent in winning games it won’t be easy. For now we have a winning momentum,” the long-serving defender added.

Young Eagles missed a chance to displace Kitwe from the top as they picked a goalless draw at National Assembly in Lusaka.

Indeni remained third on the table with 24 points despite not being in action this weekend as they were involved in a road accident in Chisamba on their way to playing Kafue Celtic in Kafue.

Five players escaped the accident with minor injuries on Saturday and were all discharged from Liteta Hospital on the same day after treatment.

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE – WEEK 13

Kitwe United 2-2 Muza F.C

Mumbwa Medic 0-0 Chambishi

National Assembly 0-0 Young Green Eagles

Police College 1-1 Gomes

Zambeef 1-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Prison Léopards 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

Chindwin Sentries 0-2 Mpulungu Harbour

Zesco Shockers 1-1 Sinazongwe

