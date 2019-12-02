President Edgar Lungu has promised the people of Milenge of robust economic development in the district.

President Lungu has assured the people of Milenge that once Chanda Masheke is put into office as the Milenge Council Chairperson, the district will witness robust economic development.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State said this during a public meeting, held to drum up support for the Patriotic Front candidate Chanda Masheke, who is contesting in the Milenge Council Chairperson by elections, slated for Thursday, December 5th, 2019.

The Milenge Council Chairperson seat fell vacant following the death of Fidelis Chansa on October 14th, 2019 in Mansa District.

President Lungu is accompanied by Campaign Manager, Chitalu Chilufya who is also Minister of Health and Mansa Central Member of Parliament, Luapula Province Minister and Kawambwa Central Law Maker Nickson Chilangwa, as well as Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda.

Others are Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila, Milenge Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Member of Parliament Mwansa Mbulakulima, and his among other party and government officials.

President Lungu noted that his administration has initiated several infrastructure projects in Milenge District, ranging from electricity, schools, and hospitals among other projects, adding that the programmes represent the kind of development government is determined to have, in order to enhance investment.

President Lungu whose motorcade travelled by road from Mansa to Meleki village, a stretch of 75 kilometers along the Potholes perforated Mansa-Chembe road, promised to ensure that the road which connects Milenge to the neighbouring districts, is worked on as soon as possible.

He also encouraged the people of Milenge to vote for the PF candidate Chanda Masheke for continued development, especially in the Livestock and Fisheries sector and the Agricultural sector, taking note of the large presence of fishermen and farmers in the region.

President Lungu also expressed optimism that the infrastructure and economic development that his administration has initiated not only in Milenge, but the entire county, is proof enough that the party’s manifesto means well for the country’s development.

“People are seeing what we are doing, my administration shall never relent, we will ensure that all parts of the country receive a fair share of the national cake,” he said.

And President Lungu has directed the PF candidate to humble himself and represent the people of Milenge well.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya and his General Education counterpart David Mabumba outlined several reforms that have taken place in the education and health sectors in Milenge.

Two political party candidates participating in the Council Chairperson by election from the PF and UPND are sizing each other, promising the electorates what they will do once voted into office and the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ, has warned against Electoral violence.

President Lungu is in Milenge for a two day working visit where he is drumming up support for PF candidate Chanda Masheke in the fourth coming Milenge town Council Chairperson.

Today, the President is holding series of rallies across Milenge district and will wrap up his tour tomorrow with more rallies before heading back to Lusaka.

Milenge is a settlement in Luapula Province and the major occupation for the people is fishing and farming.

