President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is in Luapula Province for a two – day working visit. after his plane touched down at Mansa Airport at 16:05 hours.

While in the province the President will drum up support for PF candidate Chanda Masheke in the forthcoming Milenge Town Council Chairperson by-election.

The President will also hold a series of rallies across Milenge District beginning with Luela, Mulumbi and Kafwanka areas.

On Tuesday, the Head of State will wrap up his tour of duty in Luapula with rallies in Butimbwa and Milenge Boma before heading back to Lusaka.

