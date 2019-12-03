Out of 121,000 people living in the Kaoma district, 10,300 are HIV positive and 7,000 are on treatment, health authorities have disclosed.

District Director of Health Idi Mwinyi revealed the figures in Kaoma today during the commemoration of World AIDS day.

Dr. Mwinyi said his office was working towards having 90 percent of people living with HIV on treatment as this is the only way to have a healthy society.

He has since called on all stakeholders including traditional, civic, church and all community leaders to come on board and support the government in fighting the scourge.

This year’s theme is ‘Communities making a difference-pressing towards ending AIDS’.

Speaking earlier, Kaoma District Commissioner Kennedy Mubanga said in a speech read for him by District Agriculture Coordinator Christabel Kakumbi, called on people in the district to know their HIV status.

Mr. Mubanga said this year’s theme is timely as it comes at a time when everyone in the community needs to play a role to curb the further spread of the pandemic.

And Kaoma District Council Chairperson Austin Muneku has called on families not to discriminate against people living with the disease but to instead be supportive by ensuring that they take their medication.

Mr. Muneku has attributed the spread of HIV among teenagers in Kaoma to drug abuse and excessive alcohol intake.

He has since called on parents to take responsibility of their children’s actions if new infections are to be curbed.

The world AIDS day commemorations in were characterized by a candlelight service in memory of people that died of HIV/AIDS.

