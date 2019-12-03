Copperbelt Patriotic Front Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda has challenged opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to state his and party position on homosexuality, despite the fact that the UPND leader is on record to have categorically stated that he does not support same-sex marriage.

Both the UPND and Mr. Hichilema are on record to have publicly said that they do not support same-sex marriages

Despite UPND’s public position, Mr. Chanda said today that he is shocked that Mr. Hichilema has categorically failed to state his and the UPND position on gay rights in a country like Zambia which is a Christian Nation.

The PF Copperbelt boss said the desperation of Mr. Hichilema and his UPND to be in State House is so alarming, shameful, unZambian, unchristian and against the belief which is the preamble of the Zambian Constitution.

Mr. Hichilema revealed that private investors from the US have pledged to invest over US$25.8 billion in Zambia in the first 5 years of his administration.

Mr. Hichilema said in Washington DC at the Woodrow Wilson Centre.

” But we question who these private investors are? We want answers from you sir? We can’t allow you to auction the country, in a similar manner our mines were privatized and only a few benefited immensely by becoming rich overnight. Tell the Zambian people what you went to do and the conditions for the investment from these so-called ‘private investors’. These are questions we want answers from you, sir, go on TV and tell the voters whether you support same-sex marriage” Mr. Chanda asked.

Mr. Chanda has also asked the Church and other civil societies even if some get funds for the same people please come out open on issues of gay rights which are been championed by the opposition leader.

“The Three Church Mothers body silence is so threatening. We have seen some Church come out strong on Bill 10, political violence and other issues. But we are dismayed with the silence on the championing of gay rights by the oppositions.”

“As a Christian nation, we want to ask the Church to openly condemn this championing of gay rights. It is clear in the Bible that marriage is between male and female, lady and gentleman. Now we wonder what Bible the UPND is reading if it supports the championing of the marriage of same-sex. Even animals ‘dogs’ surely know that this one is a male and female,” Mr. Chanda said.

” Let’s be objective and patriotic United Zambians for once politics aside. Just because you want to rule Zambia then you want to allow and support selling out our national, Christian values and culture. Shame on you, ” said Mr. Chanda.

Mr. Chanda urged Zambians to open their eyes and see, open their ears and hear to these leaders who want to become leaders of Zambia.

“With little power in opposition, some people are behaving like masters and kings what more with instruments of power in their hands. They will come and sell your churches and there will no longer be Christianity in Zambia. For warned is forearmed,” he said.

We will stand with the Zambian people and our President in defending our Christianity, national values and culture

