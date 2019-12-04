Chief Cooma of the Tonga people in Choma district has called for the immediate expulsion of the United States of America (US) Ambassador Daniel Foote from Zambia back to his country.

Speaking to ZANIS in Choma yesterday, chief Cooma said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should send off Ambassador Foote before he causes confusion in the country with his advocacy for gay rights.

The traditional leader said the US envoy should not continue to be in Zambia because he might confuse young Zambians.

He reiterated that Zambia is a Christian nation with values that needed to be respected by everyone residing in this country.

Chief Cooma further observed that the behaviour of Ambassador Foote would mislead the nation if he continued working within.

He wondered where Ambassador Foote was getting the powers of advocating for gay rights when his President Donald Trump is on record condemning same sex marriage in the United States of America.

He said same sex marriage has remained a taboo and shall remain so forever in Zambia.

On Friday last week, Ambassador Foote said he was horrified by the jailing to two Zambian men for homosexuality on November 28, 2019 to 15 years imprisonment by the High Court of Zambia.

The US envoy said, “perhaps, it is time for Zambia to consider its outdated stance and obsolete legislation on how to treat LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) community, and all others considered ‘different’.”

