The government has handed over 138 new houses to the Zambia Police Service at Kabwe Mobile Police Camp.

The housing units were constructed by AVIC International.

And ZANIS reports that Kabwe Mobile Police Camp has been renamed Edgar Chagwa Lungu Police Camp.

Speaking during the commissioning and handover of the 138 housing units, Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo, said the government will endeavour to do everything possible to ensure men and women in uniform live decent lives.

Mr. Kampyongo said the commissioning and handing over of the houses was also meant to put on record the steadfast commitment and support by President Edgar Lungu to reform the Zambia Police Service and improve the welfare of its staff officers and general staff.

The Home Affairs Minister said the provision of decent housing to men and women in uniform was one way of improving the welfare of officers and other staff in the police service.

He recalled that President Lungu coined the idea of constructing houses for police officers when he was Minister of Home Affairs in the Michael Sata regime and continued with the programme after assuming the presidency, much to the pleasure of the ministry.

Mr. Kampyongo revealed that more houses were being constructed in other parts of the country, some of which have since been commissioned in Chibombo, Chingola and Lusaka among others.

He further explained that so far 65 per cent of housing units under Phase one of the housing project for police officers have been commissioned and handed over with the rest expected to be completed and commissioned in 2020.

Mr. Kampyongo expressed optimism that there shall be second and third phases of the housing project for service men and women in his ministry which will see all employees live in decent houses.

He has since assured that the government shall leave no stone unturned in its efforts to solve the housing deficit faced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

And Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo, has renamed the Mobile Police Camp in Kabwe as Edgar Chagwa Lungu Police Camp.

Mr. Kampyongo said the renaming of the Mobile Police Camp follows a suggestion by Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja, to do so in appreciation of what the President has done to transform the Zambia Police Service.

“In this regard, I am pleased to announce that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, has graciously accepted your suggestion or renaming this new camp here in Kabwe after him,” Mr. Kampyongo said.

Speaking at the same function, AVIC International representative, Lei Yingqi, assured Mr. Kampyongo that his firm will continue constructing quality housing units and pledged to complete the remaining houses in other districts by February next year.

Mr. Yingqi said since AVIC International was engaged in the housing project for the Ministry of Home Affairs, the construction company has empowered over 95,000 young men and women with jobs and skills.

