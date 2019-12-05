Home Entertainment Davaos collaborates with Cleo Ice Queen on “Pon me” Entertainment Davaos collaborates with Cleo Ice Queen on “Pon me” December 5, 2019 0 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber Female duo, Davaos released the visual for their collaborative song with Cleo Ice Queen, titled “Pon Me“. [Read 1 times, 1 reads today]Related Posts:2013 Big Brother winner, Dillish Mathews, collaborates with Cleo Ice QueenCleo Ice Queen collaborates with Zimbabwean superstar Jah Prayzah on "Forever"Cleo Ice Queen releases the highly anticipated video for 'Soldier'Cleo Ice Queen to host the official launch of the African Hip Hop AwardsCleo Ice Queen to host this years Lusaka July event Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Jae Cash and Yo Maps unveil “Angel” Jay Rox collaborates with Tanzania’s music giants Rayvanny and AY on “Distance Remix” Ariel collaborates with German Ragamuffin Chin Chillah LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.