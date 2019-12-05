Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has commended the Police Command for the mature handling of sustained picketing by retirees at the Justice Ministry headquarters in Lusaka. Mr. Sinkamba has appealed to the Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja to keep up with that spirit exhibited at Justice Ministry because the sovereign authority of Zambia is vested in the people themselves.

“You see, Article 5 of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment 2016 provides that the sovereign authority of Republic of Zambia vests in the people of Zambia themselves, which may be exercised directly or through elected or appointed representatives or institutions. If the people feel let down by elected, nominated or appointed officials, let the people have space and moment to freely express their disgust. If it means to express their disgust at offices of appointed, nominated or elected officials, so be it. The Police should not interfere at all, unless the expression is violent,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

“Looking at the case of retirees who have been picketing at Justice Ministry Headquarters for some time now, I think that the Inspector General of Police Mr. Kakoma Kanganja, and his Command, must be applauded for non-interference. The retirees have been accorded space and moment to air their grievances without Police interference. That is the maturity we want to see from the Police all the time when members of the public chose to picket to express their grievances

“We hope that the maturity exhibited by the Police in that instance will be sustained. That is the Zambia we want to see; a peaceful country where the right to assembly and expression is guaranteed. The barbarism we have seen in bye-elections and other incidents where party cadres and members of the public are involved in running battles with the Police over the rights to assembly and expression should be brought to an end. Let us all draw lessons from the Justice Ministry picketing,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

ISSUED BY THE GREEN PARTY MEDIA TEAM



5TH DECEMBER, 2019

