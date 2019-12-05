Here are some mid-week briefs from our European-based stars.

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala started for KV Oostende in Wednesday’s Belgium Cup quarterfinal, last leg home defeat to Club Brugge.

Fashion was not on target and later substituted in the 78th minute.

Oostende lost the match 2-1 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw on the day following a 2-2 aggregate result.

FRANCE

Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes for struggling French Ligue 1 side Metz on Wednesday who lost 1-0 to seventh placed Rennes.

Metz are currently third from bottom following their promotion this season.

RUSSIA

And on Monday in Russia, Arsenal Tula pulled-off a stunning 1-0 away win over thirteen-time champions and 2017/2018 runners-up CSKA Moscow.

Striker Evans Kangwa was the only Zambian interest but was an unused substitute in that win by seventh placed club over CSKA who are fourth.

