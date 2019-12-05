Here are some mid-week briefs from our European-based stars.

BELGIUM
Striker Fashion Sakala started for KV  Oostende in Wednesday’s Belgium Cup  quarterfinal, last leg home defeat to Club Brugge.
Fashion was not on target and later substituted in the 78th minute.

Oostende  lost  the match 2-1 on post-match penalties  after a 1-1 draw on  the  day following a 2-2 aggregate result.

FRANCE
Defender Stopilla  Sunzu played the full 90 minutes for struggling French Ligue  1 side Metz on Wednesday who lost 1-0  to seventh placed Rennes.
Metz are currently third from bottom following  their promotion this season.

RUSSIA
And on Monday in Russia, Arsenal Tula  pulled-off a  stunning 1-0  away win over thirteen-time champions and 2017/2018 runners-up CSKA  Moscow.

Striker Evans Kangwa was  the  only   Zambian interest  but  was an unused substitute  in that win by seventh placed  club  over CSKA who are  fourth.

