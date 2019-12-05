The government has dispelled rumours of threats on United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote’s life following the recent comments he made over the jailing of a homosexual couple to 15 years in imprisonment.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji says the security of Ambassador Foote is guaranteed and will remain protected by the state.

Presenting a ministerial statement to Parliament today and monitored by ZANIS, Mr Malanji explained that Zambia and the USA continue to enjoy good relations.

He added that with regards to the matter concerning Ambassador Foote’s comments, Zambia will use diplomatic channels to address the issue.

He emphasized that the issue regarding the USA envoy cannot by discussed in parliament, adding that it is a diplomatic issue and Ambassador Foote will continue to enjoy his diplomatic immunity.

The Foreign Affairs Minister further stated that matters relating to the courts of law fall under the Judiciary, which is independent of the legislature.

And First Deputy Speaker Catherine Namugala allowed only one follow up question from Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo who was also the mover of the point of order.

Ms. Namugala guided that Zambia is a signatory to many diplomatic conversations therefore she was not in any position to allow the matter concerning Ambassador Foote to be discussed in the house.

