The Police Public Complaints Commission (PPCC) is in the process of establishing provincial centres.

PPCC chairperson Fredrick Musonda said this is aimed at expediting the process of addressing complaints from members of the public.

Mr. Musonda said the commission only has a presence in Lusaka, a situation he said has posed a challenge in the complaints procedure handling and processing.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe, Mr. Musonda said the establishment of the provincial offices will also be done in order to address the inaction towards complaints against the conduct of the police.

He further stated that the commission will in the long run establish district centres in order to maximise the process of investigations relating to complaints against the police.

Meanwhile, Luanshya District Commissioner Patrick Maipambe said over detention of suspects is a major complaint by members of the public in his area.

Mr. Maipambe stated that suspects in his district are usually detained for long periods of time without being given police bond, a situation he described as worrying.

He therefore urged the commission to thoroughly liaise with the police command so that various problems facing members of the public pertaining to the operations of the police in the district are quickly addressed.

