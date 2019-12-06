Green Eagles striker Tapson Kaseba has received a vote of confidence from coach Aggrey Chiyangi despite his current league drought.

Kaseba has three continental and regional club cup competition goals this season but has surprisingly yet to hit the mark in the league by his high standards after ten games played by the 2019 transitional season runners-up.

“I think what is important for him is to personally say ‘I need to work extra-hard’,” Chiyangi said.

“The goodness is that he making the right decisions but the final part is where he is making mistakes.”

Game number eleven for Kaseba and Eagles is this Saturday when they host Red Arrows in a top-five clash in Choma as the home-side continues to clear their backlog in the midst of the two- week, mid-season break that ends on December 21.

Eagles are fifth on 19 points, five points behind Arrows who are third on 24 points.

However, Arrows have been in stuttering form since Nkana ended their unbeaten start to the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division season four games ago with that 3-0 win in Kitwe on October 30.

Since then, Arrows have collected just four points from as many matches that have both come in their last two games.

Eagles on the other hand have been grinding out results and are unbeaten since September 8 when Zanaco beat them 2-1 in Lusaka and have since then won five and drawn three games.

They head into the rescheduled Week 11 fixture following a 1-0 home win over Green Buffaloes on December 4 that saw them exchange places on the table.

2019/2020 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

07/12/2019

WEEK 11

-Independence Stadium,Choma

13h00:Nakambala Leopards-Lumwana Radiants

15h00:Green Eagles-Red Arrows

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]