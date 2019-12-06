Zambia U20 national team hope to consolidate their top position on Saturday when they play Comoros in their penultimate Group A game at the 2019 COSAFA U20 Cup Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The hosts made a flying start to their 2019 COSAFA U20 Cup campaign taking place in Lusaka from December 4 to 14 at Nkoloma and Sunset Stadium.

Oswald Mutapa’s side began their campaign with a 5-0 bashing of Botswana on December 4 at Nkoloma.

But Mutapa said it is not time to start thinking of the semifinals with another Group A contender Malawi also making a flying start last Saturday when they crushed Comoros 4-0 and now looming in a potential semifinal place decider on December 9 at Nkoloma.

“It is always important to start the tournament with a win,” Mutapa said.

“It gives the team confidence ahead of the next game. We are happy we scored a lot of goals, it also gives the strikers confidence that they require.

“But we are not going to jump into talking about the semifinals; our focus is just on the next game.”

Good or bad, Zambia will again have the luxury of watching Malawi face Botswana in the early Group A kickoff.

Meanwhile, Comoros coach Francois Ali insists they will not repeat the mistakes of the Malawi match against Zambia.

“It is football, I know it will be very difficult against the host team but we will change some aspects about our game,” Ali said.

“Against Zambia we will do our best come what may.”

