Zesco United coach George Lwandamina insists Saturday’s 2019/2020 CAF Champions League Group A clash against TP Mazembe is a meeting of equals despite the visitors pedigree.

The 2019 semifinals and five-time African champions visit Zesco at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium leading Group A on 3 points heading into match-day -two on December 7.

Mazembe beat fellow five-time champions Zamalek of Egypt 3-0 last Saturday at home in DR Congo.

Zesco are second on 1 point following a 1- away draw in Angola on the same date against Premiero de Agosto in Luanda.

“Yes, it is a very big game, not only for Zesco, even for TP Mazembe. I am sure it won’t be an easy game for both teams,” Lwandamina said.

“Angola had its own permutations. We tried what we could but, fortunately or unfortunately, we got a draw.”

This will be the second successive season that Zesco and Mazembe will be meeting in the Copper-Zone derby.

Mazembe eliminated Zesco from last season’s CAF Champions League at the pre-group stage winning 1-0 in Lubumbashi but were held 1-1 in Ndola.

It was the two side’s first continental meeting after numerous club friendly dates.

“Going into this game, we have done our homework. I know TP has gone through a metamorphosis and they have been in existence for some time now,” Lwandamina said.

“I am sure they are coming with some motivation after beating Zamalek 3-0.”

Jackson Muleka, who scored in Mazembe’s home win over Zesco last December, scored a brace against Zamalek.

The legendary Tresor Mputu, who scored in the Ndola draw, netted the other goal the against the Egyptians.

“It will be an interesting game and I am sure we are ready for the challenge,” Lwandamina said.

“Both teams go into this game on an even platform.”

Meanwhile, Zamalek are also home on Saturday night in Cairo where they will be seeking their first points when they host Agosto.

