Police in Mpulungu have apprehended four UPND cadres in connection with the shooting of six PF cadres who were left injuries.

The incident happened on the 5th December 2019, around 20 hours.

Police have since recovered a homemade short gun and air gun allegedly used in the shooting incident.

The suspects are currently detained at Mpulungu police station.

Northern Province Police commissioner Richard Mweene has named the suspects as Victor Sikasote, Samuel Sikasote, Isaac Kalumbi and Christopher Sikazwe.

Mr. Mweene disclosed that the injured are Beatrice Changala and Probe Mbazima who sustained bullet wounds.

Mr. Mweene says others are Davison Silupya, Kapembwa Sikazwe, and Diency Mwambazi.

Mr. Mweene further explained that four of the Victims are hospitalized in Mpulungu.

He has since warned UPND cadres to avoid using guns when they lose elections.

