A shortage of mealie meal has hit Choma District in Southern Province.

Southern Province Deputy Kennedy Mubanga told ZANIS the provincial administration has written to the Ministry of Agriculture requesting for an urgent release of maize to Choma Milling Company to help mitigate the shortage.

Mr Mubanga has also confirmed that the milling plant has suspended production due to lack of raw materials.

A check by ZANIS revealed that most major outlets had run out of mealie-meal.

All outlets for Choma Milling Company, the major supplier of mealie meal,had run out of the commodity.

