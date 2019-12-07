The government has engaged a Germany firm to help with the printing of ballot papers for the 2021 general elections.

Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa says the engagement with the Germany firm is part of the revamping of government printers.

Speaking to ZNBC News in Solwezi, Ms. Chalikosa revealed that government printers is not currently ready to print the 2021 general election ballots but have engaged various stakeholders to revamp the company.

Ms. Chalikosa said the government has invested in Government printers and still wants the ballot papers printed locally.

And North Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Manjimela has called on the Ministry of Works and Supply to refurbish dilapidated government buildings in the province.

