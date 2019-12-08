THE Fred M’membe literacy programme has received accolades in Southern Province, opposition Socialist Party member Lydia Chifunda has disclosed.

Chifunda, a teacher from Livingstone has said that the people of Southern Province were gratified that those who did not receive adequate formal education were now accorded an opportunity to learn how to read and write.

Chifunda said despite people having a good command of English, some of them did not know how to write.

“So far as you know and can see all the parties we have and those who were created long time ago have never ever come up with such programs. It is only the socialist party which has come up with these good ideas,” said Chifunda.

She said the literacy programme would empower people to make informed choices in society.

“As you know many people have been swindled due to not knowing how to read and write but once they have join the Fred M’membe Literacy campaign it would help them to do things on their own,” she said.

Chifunda added that the program is giving a huge opportunity and benefit for the party and the community to know where they go exactly and to make right decisions.

And Mwiya Siyuni a teacher in Chirundu is elated that the people of Chirundu are responsive to the literacy programme.

“The Fred M’membe literacy campaign is against illiteracy and ignorance, Fred M’membe literacy believes that education liberates us from poverty,” said Siyuni.

Siyuni said he knows and believes that the program would benefit the people of Chirundu and the country at large.

Meanwhile, program National Coordinator Martha Daka has encouraged teachers doing the program to take the campaign seriously.

Daka said the program has to be taken seriously for the liberation against ignorance among illiterate people.

Daka said it is important for teachers to take the campaign seriously to make sure the project was successful.

“ I am calling on the people of Zambia to work together with our teachers in their area so that they can join the campaign and move the country forward,” said Daka.

