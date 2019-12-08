Today’s Scripture

“The glory of this present house will be greater than the glory of the former house,” says the Lord Almighty. “And in this place, I will grant peace,” declares the Lord Almighty…”

(Haggai 2:9, NIV)

Greater Than The Past

God wants to amaze you with His goodness! We are living in a day when God is increasing His favor. Maybe you have seen God’s goodness to a certain degree in the past; but in reality, you haven’t seen anything yet! God has favor in your future that will supersede anything that you’ve seen! The Scripture talks about how the glory of the latter-day will be greater than the glory of the former day. That means what God did for your parents or grandparents, He’s going to surpass in your generation. The blessing and favor of past generations were good, but we serve a God of increase! He has greater things in store for your future! Today, get your hopes up! Enlarge your vision. Be expecting God to bring opportunities across your path. Be expecting to meet the right people and get the right breaks. Prepare your heart and mind to receive the increase and expect to see greater things in your future!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for blessing and increasing me. I believe that You have great things in store for my future. I surrender every area of my mind, will, and emotions to you in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

