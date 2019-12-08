Zambia U20 stayed on course for the 2019 COSAFA U20 semifinals when they beat Comoros 2-0 on Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The result kept the hosts top of Group A on 6 points from two games while Comoros are out after two successive defeats.

But it took until the second half for Oswald Mutapa’s side to break the deadlock when Francisco Mwepu put Zambia ahead in the 56th minute.

Nchanga Rangers midfielder Elliot Kampukesa made it 2-0 in the 81st minute just five minutes after coming on for Jonathan Munalula.

Zambia face Malawi in a Group A decider on Monday, December 9.

Malawi, who are second on 4 points, drew 2-2 with Botswana in the lunchtime kickoff at Nkoloma

