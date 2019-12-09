Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Habazoka has attributed the recent sharp depreciation of the Kwacha to the venting from some diplomats.
Dr Habaazoka said the statement issued by some Diplomats serving in Zambia has helped create anxiety in the economy leading to the Kwacha weakening.
He said this has been coupled with mines withholding Foreign Direct Investment and production which has hampered the Kwacha.
“I understand that the main contributors to a weak kwacha now is debt service and demand for forex as we enter into the festive season but speculation and irrational factors are also contributing factors,” Dr Habazoka said.
“When you have BOZ maintaining reserves at around $1.5bn for over a year now, the market should adjust and understand that there is no risk. However, venting from some diplomats coupled with mines withholding FDI and production have also contributed to the anxiety,” he observed.
Dr Habazoka charged that Zambia has over $2bn outside the banking sector at the moment hence the resilience witnessed so far.
“In terms of liquidity, there is over K5bn that is outside the banking system in the black economy that is why the wheels of the economy have surprised the IMF who unofficially thought we would be gone by July 2019.”
The EAZ President predicted that in the coming few months especially towards the elections, Zambia shall see reports on the economy which will send people to the grave.
“As citizens, we should be very careful to separate substance from regime change plots that unfortunately affect everyone regardless of political affiliations. This is high time we enhanced citizen participation in the major suppliers of forex. If we had control over mining, just an order from Hon Bwalya Ng’andu to increase mine output could have boosted our reserves.”
He added, “Let’s learn from Chile, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, Russia, Kuwait, Iran and China! We can’t be careless with our resources like that. A law defining economic sabotage can be considered from unjustifiable scaling down of mine output even copper prices make sense can be introduced in extreme cases.”
Stop blaming other for your weakness
I’m trying to imagine wht it is like sitting in class and being lectured by Habazoka.
This fat cat has jokes.
So now the diplomats are to blame because they are exposing your corruption?
Just know that the money trail will be followed, and these diplomats know where you have hidden the loot. Do not piss them off too much because they will spill even more beans.
You thieves have destroyed the economy. And things will get a lot worse because you will not afford to pay back the huge debts to the Chinese, let alone the Euro bonds which you shared amongst your greedy stinky selves.
You have literally plunged our beautiful country into darkness. And it is not the 20 hours a day load shedding I am talking about.
In 2014, when president Sata died, Zambia had close to 4billion USD in foreign reserves. This always came in handy in stabilising the local currency by BOZ offloading some USD on the market. Now since lungu took over power, those reserves are down to ZERO through corruption money laundering, externalising forex etc. So expect the slide to continue.
Habazooka has no credibility. He is a hungry mouth that spews out sewer to recieve some crumbs falling from the table of grand corruption. Chapwa!
Haabazoka sure, what of mukula?
Don’t forget you had black Friday last week and you swept the shops clean. There has to be restocking for Christmas, New Year and Valentine’s. So there is a scramble for the Green buck to import the goods. This is the major problem. Not the mines and donor negative sentiments.Yes, they have an effect but not as grave as consumer rush for imported goods. This kwacha decay trend will continue till about February next year, that is when we should expect stabiliization around K20 per dollar
This dirty Moron doesn’t know what the hell he is talking about… always blaming external forces for all of the PFooools useless govt failures, you ido1ts should grow up and take responsibility for all this mess… dirty f*ck
I rest my case.