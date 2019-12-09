President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Kasama for a two-day official visit.

The President who will arrive in Kasama in the morning is expected to commission the new civic centre in Kasama which was recently constructed.

President Lungu is also expected to go to Mporokoso district where he will commission a house that was built for a retired Reverend who is also a senior citizen.

Northern Province Minister Bwalya Chungu has confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kasama today.

Mr. Chungu said during his visit to the Province, the President is expected to also be conferred with the status of free man of Kasama.

He added that the President will during his visit to the Province also hold public meetings in Kasama and Mporokoso.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister has indicated that over 90 percent of the farming inputs have been distributed to all parts of the province.

[Read 94 times, 94 reads today]