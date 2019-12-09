President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Kasama for a two-day official visit.
The President who will arrive in Kasama in the morning is expected to commission the new civic centre in Kasama which was recently constructed.
President Lungu is also expected to go to Mporokoso district where he will commission a house that was built for a retired Reverend who is also a senior citizen.
Northern Province Minister Bwalya Chungu has confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kasama today.
Mr. Chungu said during his visit to the Province, the President is expected to also be conferred with the status of free man of Kasama.
He added that the President will during his visit to the Province also hold public meetings in Kasama and Mporokoso.
Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister has indicated that over 90 percent of the farming inputs have been distributed to all parts of the province.
Is he visiting Lupososhi again?
All bosses please take note. Workers in Lusaka will be late for work again as the roads will be blocked. It’s becoming a daily inconvenience for motorists! The Wheels PF Commerce are no longer important for the economy! We hope these trips are of economic relevance otherwise we should not expect miracles for our Kwacha!
Those going to the airport, be early and don’t miss your flights!
We miss Ba tata Ba Sata who respected motorists by using a Helicopter from State House to the Airport! Aba tukwete nomba don’t count us as human beings! It’s animal farm now!