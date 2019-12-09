The UPND has challenged President Edgar Lungu to engage his international lawyers and commence legal action against the publishers of the report in which he is implicated in the mukula scandal.
Party Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka says the allegations are very serious and there are provisions in the Zambian constitution which can trigger impeachment proceedings against President Edgar Lungu.
Mr Mucheleka said if President Lungu’s lawyers are having challenges to locate the contact address of the EIA, they can engage the Zambian Embassy in Washington who will easily locate the address on which to serve the writs of summons.
He said the country needs answers from President Lungu and his daughter Tasila, Ministers Given Lubinda and Jean Kapata.
Mr Mucheleka said a court action will bring all the details Zambians need and if they are innocent, they will be vindicated.
He added that it is interesting to note how the PF are panicking over the Environmental Investigations Agency report which has exposed the Mukulagate scandal in which millions of dollars are allegedly being stolen by named persons.
Yes, other than blowing hot air, let the PF sue the authors of the report.
Will they, or will continue the blame and distract game?
Of course he wont because it will expose his corruption all the more. I can assure you, what you saw in that report is nothing. This is a corrupt man. Rotten to the core.
And the minions you see on this blog trying to defend him are small fish that have been given tuma cintracts, or board positions, or foreign service. So they make all of that noise because their survival depends on the table of grand corruption.
No objective mind can see all the corruption in Lungu and defend him tooth and nail. And go further to start blaming outside influence pushing for regime change. But we are not blind.
And personally I am very proud of what am seeing among my clansmen in northern and muchinga. Tubasowe ba makaka!
*contracts
This is how UPND thinks, logical and by book.
Not fi PF who are just insulting HH, diplomats and us in diaspora.
Lubinda himself is minister of Justice, he shouldn’t be abused, he should get those Environment Agents by now.
Jean Kapata said she will sue Zambian Newspapers, atleast that was more respectable comment.
The accused chief explained well, and he even said Mukula is not trading fast, but now it is Ndale trees.
And you know Ndale is our lightening defense tree.
What about the ACC and Attorney General what are doing to clean ZAFFICO?
Scatter teeth is as guilty as they come, jut like he is guilty about all the corruption allegations, the useless humble moron is just a plain thief, only PFoools cadres think that he is innocent but that’s because they are dull…This Mukula no vision thief is a disgrace to the nation, the ka worst president on earth with very very long fingers, kawalala uyu
Maybe the PF should be subpoenaed to provide clarity on this…obviously we can’t have a president whose image is being “tarnished“ all the time…
impeachment proceedings against President Edgar Lungu so that HH can be in power. Wait for 2021 , Mubanga. Ababilima tabaya
A very good response from UPND. Ba PF since you are a government good at reaction rather than action please sue EIA so that the country knows if it is true or not that you have balls, we are waiting.