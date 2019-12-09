The UPND has challenged President Edgar Lungu to engage his international lawyers and commence legal action against the publishers of the report in which he is implicated in the mukula scandal.

Party Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka says the allegations are very serious and there are provisions in the Zambian constitution which can trigger impeachment proceedings against President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Mucheleka said if President Lungu’s lawyers are having challenges to locate the contact address of the EIA, they can engage the Zambian Embassy in Washington who will easily locate the address on which to serve the writs of summons.

He said the country needs answers from President Lungu and his daughter Tasila, Ministers Given Lubinda and Jean Kapata.

Mr Mucheleka said a court action will bring all the details Zambians need and if they are innocent, they will be vindicated.

He added that it is interesting to note how the PF are panicking over the Environmental Investigations Agency report which has exposed the Mukulagate scandal in which millions of dollars are allegedly being stolen by named persons.

[Read 426 times, 426 reads today]