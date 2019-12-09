Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu has accused the opposition UPND of being sponsored by foreign dissidents to frustrate the ongoing constitutional reforms.

Mr. Zulu said that there has been a lot of resistance to Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 among some UPND MPs because of being pushed by their leader owing to foreign interests sponsoring them.

He, however, noted that some MPs like Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa have risen above propaganda because they see the positive aspects of Bill 10.

Speaking during the PF Interactive Forum in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Zulu also wondered why the UPND is not talking about other clauses in the Bill which emphasize on Zambia being a Christian thereby discouraging foreign acts such as homosexuality.

Mr. Zulu has dismissed allegations that Professor Lungwangwa who is Nalikwanda lawmaker has been bought by the ruling PF.

And PF media director Sunday Chanda said the report alleging involvement of President Edgar Lungu and his daughter TASILA in the illegal exports of Mukula trees is part of the UPND propaganda aimed at tarnishing the image of the Head of State.

He charged that part of the UPND propaganda strategy is to collapse the financial markets and trigger a regime change.

Mr. Chanda said Zambians will see a lot of propaganda messages against President Lungu and the government ahead of the 2021 general elections.

When contacted for a comment, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa distanced his party from any propaganda against the President using some international platforms.

He also stated that his party is not entirely against all contents of Bill 10 and admitted that it has several progressive clauses which are however outweighed by the negative ones.

