The party’s Deputy Media Director Mr. Antonio Mwanza has demanded that the UPND MPs should stop getting allowances from parliament because they always walk out whenever there are progressive motions to be discussed.

“Members of Parliament are elected to debate motions and debate bills … that is the core responsibility of members of parliament, to make Laws,” Mr. Mwanza stated.

He said the UPND MPs have no moral or legal obligation to get allowances if all they do is walk out of parliament when it’s time to debate important motions in parliament.

“We can’t have a bunch of members of parliament who don’t want to sit in the house and debate matters and get allowances. In case the people didn’t know…what they do is the clock in and register that they have reported for work and then they walk out and come back to collect the allowances, ” he stated.

He added that they should, therefore, stop collecting the allowances because it’s corruption and abuse of office.

“So we are saying they should stop collecting the allowances, it’s corrupt and abuse of office, ” he added.

When contacted for a comment, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said people making such demands are alien to the rules of Parliament.

