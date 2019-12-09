Zambia have sailed to the 2019 COSAFA U20 Cup semifinals with a 100 percent record following a 2-1 win over Malawi in their final Group A match today at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Oswald Mutapa’s side win Group A on maximum 9 points at the tournament Zambia is hosting in Lusaka from December 4-14.

Zambia will face Angola in the semi-finals on December 12 at the same venue after they to won Group C on maximum points following a comprehensive 4-1 win over eSwatini today.

Captain Golden Mwafwenta put Zambia ahead in the 40th minute.

Francisco Mwepu made it 2-0 in the 68th minute to score his third goal of the tournament.

Then his namesake Francisco Madinga scored Malawi’s consolation goal four minutes later.

Malawi now await Tuesdays outcome in Group C to know if they will qualify to the semis as the best second placed side of the three group tournament.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]