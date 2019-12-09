A twenty-year-old ZCAS student has committed suicide by throwing himself from the 14th floor of Government Complex building this afternoon.
The student who has been identified as Mwango Kandeta is the son of Chileshe Kandeta, Ministry of Finance Spokesperson.
Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed in a statement that officers rushed to the scene and found a body of the deceased with several injuries.
Mrs Katongo said the deceased is reported to have jumped from the 14th floor, using the toilet window and left his slippers and a half-full bottle of Coca-cola inside the toilet where he had initially locked himself.
She explained that the door was forced open by the Police.
Mrs Katongo said the accident occurred today around 1615 hours at Government Complex at the rear lawn.
This is so sad!
Please first explain what ZCAS is. Explain abbreviations before presenting news. Otherwise it is not news.
I guess he had his last meal of Coca Cola.
This is a very sad development.
Sometimes when we are at our lowest, we think it is the end of the world. It is not. And things do get better with time.
So please talk to people if you are stressed. You can even talk to complete strangers. It does help.
Rest in peace young man. My most sincere condolences to the family.