The African Milling Limited has announced a reduction in the price of mealie-meal by 20 Kwacha, with immediate effect.

African Milling Sales and Marketing Manager Jomo Matululu says the company has reduced the wholesale price of a 25 Kilogramme bag of Breakfast mealie meal from 150 Kwacha to 130 Kwacha.

Mr. Matululu says a 25 Kilogramme bag of African Milling breakfast mealie meal is expected to be selling on the market for 136 Kwacha.

He said the company is putting modalities in place to also reduce the price of roller meal.

He said the reduction of the price of mealie meal is in line with the assurance that the company made to President Edgar Lungu when he commissioned the newly Milling Plant.

Mr. Matululu stated that the reduction is also as a result of the tripartite agreement signed between the milling company, grain traders and the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

