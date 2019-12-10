The government has directed the family unit and the church to start playing a cardinal role in the fight against corruption.

ZANIS reports that Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said there is need to raise awareness on the fight against corruption at household and church level.

Reverend Sumaili noted that though corruption may be prevalent in the public sector as opposed to the private sector, there is need for concerted response towards the fight against the vice.

Speaking in Lusaka today, Reverend Sumaili said there is need to start inculcating Christian, national values and virtues in children when they are still young.

“We need to raise awareness on corruption in the family, teach our children at a very early age in the home not to take anything that is not theirs” said Reverend Sumaili.

The Minister stressed that the church should exceedingly preach against corruption because people caught up in corruption also frequent churches.

The Minister said the church must therefore take advantage and talk to its members to desist from engaging in corruption.

She said government alone cannot fight corruption and thus needs the support of all Zambians both in the private and public sectors to do their part and stand against corruption.

The Minister pointed out that government has done its part by putting in place stringent financial measures which are being complied to and is also strengthening systems to curb corruption.

THE Religious Affairs Minister observed that Zambians need to embrace and live by the core values of honesty, hard work, dignity and transparency as enshrined in the constitution to respond to corruption.

On December 9, 2019, Zambia joined the rest of the world to commemorate the international day against corruption under the theme “United against Corruption”.

President Edgar Lungu stated that no one will be spared in the fight against corruption.

