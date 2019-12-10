President Edgar Lungu has bemoaned the rising cases of sexual and gender based violence among communities in the country.

President Lungu says more sensitization should be carried out so that women are enlightened of their rights.

The Head of State revealed that he is often saddened to hear that cases involving gender based violence are withdrawn without the law taking its full course.

President Lungu stressed that the Police should refrain from reconciling victims of gender based violence with perpetrators, adding that the law should be allowed to take its full course.

The President said this in Kasama when he graced the launch of Natwampane programme dubbed “together to stop sexual and gender based violence.”

And Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri says cases of early marriages have become common among communities.

Mrs Phiri said the launch of Natwampane program will help address the vice in the province.

She disclosed that the European Union has donated 23 vehicles to 23 districts in Northern and Luapula Provinces to be used in the sensitization programmes.

Meanwhile, European Union Ambassador to Zambia Jacek Jankowski says the trend of child marriages and gender based violence is not only common in Zambia but the western world as well.

Mr Jankowski said there is urgent need for stakeholders to ensure that they change the mindset of people towards ending the vice.

Earlier, the EU Ambassador called on Provincial Minister Bwalya Chungu to help strengthen the approach used towards eliminating the high cases of sexual gender based violence.

