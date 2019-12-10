President Edgar Lungu says there is a need to restore sanity in the utilization of public resources in the country.

The Head of State expressed concern at the huge financial resources that are either being misapplied or misappropriated in the public sector.

The President said this during the swearing-in ceremony of Deputy Auditor General in the office of the Auditor General, Francis Mbewe and Public Policy Specialist –Policy Analysis and Co-ordination Division at State House yesterday.

President Lungu urged newly appointed Deputy Auditor-General Francis Mbewe to apply his audit skills and resolve the numerous audit queries that constantly appear in the Auditor General’s report.

“I am concerned that huge financial resources are either being misapplied or misappropriated in the public sector. We need to restore sanity in the utilization of public resources and your office is key in finding a lasting solution to the matter.

He explained that the Mr Mbewe’s appointment is on merit, and expressed confidence that his promotion will effectively contribute to the financial and public supervision of the public service.

And the Head of State urged Public Policy Specialist Kambaila Munkoni to understand the global trends happening in this competitive world, in order to ensure that the best practices are adapted at local level for the benefit of the Zambian people.

President Lungu however, called on both newly appointed officers to take their work seriously and deliver according to the expectations of the Zambian people.

And speaking to journalists after the ceremony, Deputy Auditor General Francis Mbewe pledged his support to the Auditor General, promising to work as a team, in order to reduce on audit queries.

Mr Mbewe also explained that his office will warrant the enforcement of the Public Finance of 2018, to ensure a reduction in the audit queries.

He also stated that his office will further strive to improve the audit coverage of local authorities from the current 40 percent to a 100 percent coverage of councils as they offer service delivery to the people.

He added that there will be a heightened audit of money as well as performance audit to ensure that government programs impact citizens.

“We will also continue collaborating with other oversight institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission among others to ensure discipline in the expenditure of the public service.

