Some people in the Diaspora have reacted angrily to sentiments by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo that they have been employed to clean toilets in the countries they are working from.

In a Video that has gone viral on Social media, Mr Lusambo is heard saying he has friends who went to America and are now back for Christmas with money earned from cleaning toilets.

However, some Zambians in the diaspora are offended by Mr Lusambo’s sentiments describing them as an insult on them as they are genuinely earning their money.

They have reminded Mr Lusambo that Zambians in the Diaspora are contributing to the country’s GDP through taxes and money they send to their relatives.

Others have accused the PF government of failing to create employment for Zambians forcing them to find work in foreign countries.

