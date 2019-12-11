Some people in the Diaspora have reacted angrily to sentiments by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo that they have been employed to clean toilets in the countries they are working from.
In a Video that has gone viral on Social media, Mr Lusambo is heard saying he has friends who went to America and are now back for Christmas with money earned from cleaning toilets.
However, some Zambians in the diaspora are offended by Mr Lusambo’s sentiments describing them as an insult on them as they are genuinely earning their money.
They have reminded Mr Lusambo that Zambians in the Diaspora are contributing to the country’s GDP through taxes and money they send to their relatives.
Others have accused the PF government of failing to create employment for Zambians forcing them to find work in foreign countries.
For as long it pays the bills…who cares
Bowman is right. Nurses in diaspora are cleaning tu ma old peoples asses day and night. Ba pipa fye amafi yatukote.
Some Guys indeed bakolopa ifimbusu. If not they are unblock sewer pipes and emptying toilets mu ndeke na mu trains.
When they come here elyo bale yumfwa ati Njikala ku London! ATASE !! Wikala ku London but waisa ulenunka amafi !!!
Muleikala uko kwine ku Diaspora. Mwilatukowesha na mafi ya basungu!!
Zambians you pride in the cliché of your job title. It doesn’t matter what you do to genuinely earn enough money. You choose good title jobs but still languish in poverty. That’s why you end up stealing (corruption) to keep up with your ego. Bowman, after leaving office, you will be pursued by law enforcing agents to account for your wealth. We need to respect every profession and job in order to develop. Even the people who clean our toilets at the malls must be made to feel respectable and honored for cleaning our mess.
The truth hurts unfortunately. Most folks eve do worse than cleaning toilets. Thats how they can be online insulting the president day in day out, hoping their man can win so that they return to take over jobs.
Best to stay within the context of the story. The article is about what the minister said about people’s jobs, not about who is talking about the President.
How can you be responding to someone who was nobody 4 years ago and has no clue about wealth building. This is a simple chap who thinks eating fatty cheese is a prevalige and buying foreign groceries in foreign owned Shoprite is development. He talks of roads and buildings built by Lungu at great inflated cost to us the taxpayers that hasn’t even been paid back. They are all suddenly rich now and looking down on everyone.
That is how it is in backward countries. You will never hear British Nationals in the UK demeaning their countrymen who are in other countries such as the US, Australia or even in Africa. It is now a global world. You go where you want to go and it should not be a contest. Some people outside Zambia are doing well others sadly are not, but should NORMAL people celebrate their countrymen’s misfortunes? So many Zambians are doing way better than they would be doing back in Zambia (especially after access to better Education abroad)./ The idea is for all of us to form a synergy and contribute to Zambia’s development. But to so many Zambians, anyone who goes out is an enemy who should be demeaned incessantly! I do NOT GET ANGRY at such people, I just wish they get civilised and know that…
… leaving Zambia is NOT treason.
“Others have accused the PF government of failing to create employment for Zambians forcing them to find work in foreign countries.”
This can only be expected from a not so sober minded toilet cleaner. Foreigners are flocking into Zambia to do business not to find jobs. Just come back home and clean our toilets for a fee
Wonders everywhere. This ***** of a Minister must be reminded that some of us earn were beyond what his small brain can imagine. We are respected contributors to development. On pure merit. Zambians abroad deserve credit for the investments they make in Zambia. We have created employment and opportunities and sponsor our families to advance in life. ECL must make this clown to apologise not just to diaspora, but to the Zambian people. What is even sadder are the cheerleaders for these people, whilst they wallow in poverty.