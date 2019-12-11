Party of National Unity President Highvie Hamududu says the proposed increase in the number of constituencies from 156 to 235 constituencies would be unnecessary and wasteful, both a moral and financial irregularity against the general interest of citizens.

Mr Hamududu says an MP is not an executor of development, but just provides oversight together with councillors who ordinarily live within the wards of constituencies.

He said Zambia’s problem is not inadequate representation in principle, but inefficient government service delivery machinery and that must be the main centre of attention.

Mr Hamududu said the seemingly silent bipartisan agreement in effecting this increase in constituencies reveals the common inherent selfishness of politicians, across the board.

He said this proposed huge increase in the number of parliamentary seats is not right and must be rejected as it comes with huge bureaucratic costs incommensurate with the welfare of citizens.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia recently recommended that the number of constituencies be increased from the current 150 to 235 in view of the growth in population.

If the recommendation comes to pass, there will be 243 Members of Parliament including the eight who are nominated by the head of State.

ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu said the recommendation arises from submissions received during the countrywide delimitation sittings and factors outlined in Article 59 of the Constitution which gives powers to the commission to delimit constituencies and wards.

