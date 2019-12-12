Ex-Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck has resurfaced in Tanzania as Simba SC coach on a one year deal.

The Belgian takes over at Simba from compatriot Patrick Aussems who oversaw Nkana’s elimination form the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League pre-group stage exactly a year ago.

Vandenbroeck returns to the bench after his six month spell with Chipolopolo was not extended in March following a poor 2019 AFCON qualifying run in which he won one, lost two and drew one Group K matches.

Overall, Vandenbroeck had two wins, two defeats and one draw in his Zambia tenure.

Vandenbroeck first mandate will be to retain the Tanzanian league title that Aussems won.

The Belgian will be reunited at Simba with Chipolopolo midfielder Cletus Chama.

