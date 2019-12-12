Former Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu has labelled the PF administration as a government of thieves.

Archbishop Mpundu observed that corruption has become rampant under the PF and those stealing public funds go unpunished.

The Clergyman who resigned as Archbishop of Lusaka on January 30th 2018 was speaking on Tuesday when he featured on Frank on Hot radio programme on Hot FM.

“Corruption is rampant and is not been punished, haven’t we heard about all these fire engines that cost us huge amounts of money and ambulances that cost so much. Zambia is the only county that has 48 houses that built themselves without owners,” Archbishop Mpundu said.

He added, “The people are not being told the truth. I am sure the ACC knows and the Council knows it. There is something that is going on and it is not right.”

Archbishop Mpundu added, “This country is afflicted by rampant corruption which has permeated all facets of our lives so much so that so citizens not so jokingly refer to our democracy as Kleptocracy which is defined as a government of thieves by thieves and for thieves. This is what they are saying jokingly but surely is that joking? There is a good amount of truth in that.

He said, “everywhere one goes, one meets public officers or personnel in private business and they are demanding a cut for the services which they must render to the public by virtue of their position.”

“This is just one area but in general when it comes to infrastructure especially road infrastructure. This is in the public domain, the amount of money we are spending on infrastructure development, it’s much more, they say as much as six times more as our neighboring countries and they say Zambia is not so rich. Who is collecting the money? It is overdone, who is collecting the balance?”

Archbishop Mpundu charged that institutions are not being made to work by the Executive.

“The Executive must be firmly in charge. If they are given the freedom to operate without interference they are going to perform but they are told who to investigate and how to investigate and this is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.“

