Government wants UNESCO to list the Barotse Flood plains as a world Cultural Landscape.

Minister of Arts and Tourism Ronald Chitotela says once this is done, tourists will be attracted to visit the area which will in turn promote tourism and job creation for people in Western province.

He said this when he officiated at the consultative meeting with Members of Parliament from Western Province on the proposed nomination of the Barotse plains as a world cultural landscape.

Mr. Chitotela noted that the nomination of the area will enhance the preservation of cultural traditions and customs contrary to speculation that the nomination will take land away from the people.

And speaking on behalf of the Barotse Royal Establishment Ngambela Mukela Manyando said the establishment will continue engaging stakeholders on the matter.

Meanwhile, National Heritage and Conservation Commission Executive Director Collins Chipote said his organization wants to preserve key natural resources for the benefit of the people.

[Read 58 times, 58 reads today]