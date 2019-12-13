National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili says Government is not serious in addressing the power deficit that the country is facing.
And Dr. Kambwili has challenged Government to state the exact position on the much talked about Zesco/Eskom deal.
Dr Kambwili said the Zesco/Eskom deal seems to be a none starter because of conflicting statements coming out of Eskom in South Africa and Zesco management.
Earlier this week, Eskom officials told authorities in South Africa that they had shelved intentions of exporting power to other SADC countries including Zambia because they too are facing a power deficit.
Dr. Kambwili is urging Government to find a pragmatic approach immediately to hand the acute power shortage.
He has also challenged Zambians to be proactive and speak out on issues affecting them.
Meanwhile, Dr. Kambwili has advised President Edgar Lungu to discipline his political advisor Kaizer Zulu following latest assault allegations involving the controversial State House aide.
But $27million went and confirmed by government – to nowhere. This is serious stealing. Where did the money go to? No wonder there is no change in load shedding hours if anything it has just worsened. It is clear for all to see and feel that $27million did not go anywhere after all. Some people are just smiling all the way to their banks. My Lord what wrong did we do to this thieving government????
