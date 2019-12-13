Horizon School situated in Kabulonga area in Lusaka is on the verge of being demolished to pave way for the Construction of a Shopping Mall.

The information has emerged that President Edgar Lungu wants to buy the land on which the school sits for the construction of a shopping mall.

Leslie Mbula, the Board Chairperson for Horizon School has confirmed seeing a Government Gazette which shows that the President has expressed interest to buy off the land.

Mr Mbula has lamented that once displaced; the over 500 pupils and 46 teachers employed will have nowhere to go as they cannot fit in government schools due to the discipline they have learnt.

He has since appealed to President Edgar Lungu to rescind his decision to buy off the land and allow the pupils to continue with their education.

Efforts to get a comment from Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata and her General Education Counterpart David Mabumba proved futile by broadcast time.

In August this year, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo ordered the demolition of Malata Market in Kabulonga which is adjacent to Horizon school.

The traders at the market accused Mr. Lusambo of selling the land to investors who now want to develop the area but Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa said though the settlement is illegal; an alternative site has to be found before evicting the residents.

