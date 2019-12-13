Horizon School situated in Kabulonga area in Lusaka is on the verge of being demolished to pave way for the Construction of a Shopping Mall.
The information has emerged that President Edgar Lungu wants to buy the land on which the school sits for the construction of a shopping mall.
Leslie Mbula, the Board Chairperson for Horizon School has confirmed seeing a Government Gazette which shows that the President has expressed interest to buy off the land.
Mr Mbula has lamented that once displaced; the over 500 pupils and 46 teachers employed will have nowhere to go as they cannot fit in government schools due to the discipline they have learnt.
He has since appealed to President Edgar Lungu to rescind his decision to buy off the land and allow the pupils to continue with their education.
Efforts to get a comment from Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata and her General Education Counterpart David Mabumba proved futile by broadcast time.
In August this year, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo ordered the demolition of Malata Market in Kabulonga which is adjacent to Horizon school.
The traders at the market accused Mr. Lusambo of selling the land to investors who now want to develop the area but Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa said though the settlement is illegal; an alternative site has to be found before evicting the residents.
Just what’s so wrong with us Zambians mwebantu please? Awe mwandi this is too much, let me come back home before my country, my home, my pride is gone! This is just too much to comprehend
It’s like Zambia is on SALE by these crooks.
My Xmas message to the Zambian people is that “The time is now to stop being brave cowards, but should instead defend what’s is there – mother Zambia”.
God bless Zambia.
Wow it is an outbreak….
Your Lungu in another scandal, this time he is buying of prime land to build a mall? What will call it ? Ester Lungu or Tasila Mall?
Ka kelenka stup!d president.
This story is false.Horizon ,malata market ,kabulonga basic and chibelo areas were invaded by MMD cadres In Mwanawasa time.The matter was taken to court back then and the court ruled that the land belongs to government.since then illegal settlers were told to leave and find somewhere to go.some people refused especially those occupants in malata housing units who happened to be children of former workers of councils and teachers.this issue is no different from munali school.Am not PF ba LT on this storyline go back and gather genuine facts.Mr Lesley might missing facts.