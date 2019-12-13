Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga says they are ready for wounded Zesco United in Saturday’s Copperbelt derby at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Fifth placed Nkana hosts the current FAZ Super Division leaders and defending champions Zesco who travel to Kitwe bruised following a 2-1 home loss to DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in a 2019/20 CAF Champions League Group A match in Ndola.

That result ended Zesco’s fourteen-match unbeaten run in all competition in the 2019/20season since Zanaco beat them 1-0 in the Charity Shield final in Lusaka on August 17.

“It is always dangerous playing Zesco but players need to be aware of the magnitude of this game. As a coach I have to talk them about the opponents that we are facing especially playing a team that is wounded and representing the country with good experienced players,” Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga said.

“Zesco players themselves they know that facing Nkana is not going to be an easy game and if we approach that game with the right attitude and be positive, we will collect the maximum points.”

Nkana have 21 points, seven points behind Zesco and the home side is currently on seven-match unbeaten league run with four wins and three draws.

The match will also see the league’s top two marksmen square-up when, Zesco striker Jesse Were on 10 goals, and Nkana’s front man Idris Mbombo on 8 goals, hope to make an early season statement in the direction of the 2018/2020 Golden Boot.

-FAZ SUPER DIVISION

14/12/2019

WEEK 10

-Lumwana Grounds

14h00: Lumwana Radiants-Zanaco

WEEK 11

-Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium, Kabwe

13h00: Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy-Kansanshi Dynamos

15h0: Kabwe Warriors-Napsa Stars

-Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

15h00: Nkana-Zesco United

15/12/2019

-Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

13h00: Forest Rangers-Green Buffaloes

15h00: Buildcon -Mufulira Wanderers

