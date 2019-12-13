By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member.

The information has emerged that the Patriotic Front (PF) government plan to leverage political arrogance to hijack the Bulk Power Supply Agreement in respect of the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) and throw it into the hands of vultures, most likely the Chinese, for the benefit of top government politicians.

With a combined infrastructure and asset value in excess of $500 million, corrupt PF politicians stand to pocket well over $50 million in bribes and kickbacks associated with any possible transfer of the energy monopoly from CEC to their preferred bidder. This is part of a long standing, calculated scheme by corrupt PF politicians to continue on their unrelenting and sworn path of peddling illegality for their own private benefit, and much at the expense of the wider economy.

This is why ZESCO has been dithering for close to a year to engage in constructive discussions with CEC for purposes of resolving the status of the BSA post March 2020 when it comes up for renewal. The truth is that this process is and has never been in the hands of ZESCO, but rather that it has been taken over by corrupt PF politicians wanting to illegally benefit from this multi million dollar agreement. This also begins to clarify the charge by the American Ambassador to Zambia Mr. Daniel Foote, who in his most recent statement, revealed that domestic politics have gotten in the way of constructive discourse involving a domestic energy reform plan drawn up with the assistance of energy experts from the United States of America. The truth is, all technical negotiations involving the energy sector are no longer handled by technocrats but by greedy PF politicians seeking a pay cheque from every single energy sector transaction.

This is the primary motivation of PF politicians to constructively disrupt the BSA in respect of CEC.

But people must realise that the culture of illegally disrupting and taking over of both public and private entities under the PF, and handing them to their friends, those of whom are willing to pay them multi million dollar kickbacks to say thank you for the dirty work, is not new.

They are at it (trying) at KCM, where a technical and business turnaround issue was turned into a highly charged political issue. So while corrupt PF politicians continue to syphon money out of KCM, jobs are being lost and household incomes placed in such needless peril. And once they are done with KCM, the economy would have lost hundreds of millions of dollars due to the reckless disruption of operations at KCM. The plan for the PF has always been to hand over as much mining control to the Chinese as possible. This is why the Chinese have taken up pole position in the possible takeover of KCM, and are presently leading the charge for the commencement of mining activities in the ecologically sensitive Lower Zambezi National Park.

It is also now in the public domain, that corrupt PF politicians, including the presidency, facilitated the casual seizure of the Mukula business from local companies by illegally taking over legally harvested Mukula logs by legitimate permit holders, and illegally sold it to their Chinese friends. This resulted in the economy losing over $500 million in revenue due to underdeclaration of exports, as well as bribes. And it is these same people who are lining up ZAFFICO for a “constructive” take over using markets as a conduit.

Today, while our local farmers are paying a premium for foreign fertilizers imported by friends of the PF, top government politicians are getting paid several millions of dollars for suffocating Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ); sacrificing several jobs and incomes for our local people.

These are criminals whose only intention is to benefit from the suffering of Zambians, and they couldn’t care less. It is visible from the amount of money the Patriotic Front (PF) injects into buying votes and disrupting our sense of collective purpose.

The PF are prepared to disrupt economic activity on the Copperbelt, jeopardizing jobs for our people; by politically interfering the BSA negotiations involving ZESCO and CEC, and instead senselessly allege that a listed entity is funding the activities of the UPND.

Nothing short of political stupidity.

And China, a country that has been a friend of the Zambian people for several decades, has now realised the duplicity of the PF government, and all signs are that China is now almost ready to pull the plug on the PF and heighten it’s financing due diligence; because the corruption of PF politicians is not only costing Zambians their economy, it is also costing China money.

