Government has directed Permanent Secretaries to strictly adhere to agreed austerity measures in view of economic challenges the country is faced with.

Secretary to Cabinet SIMON MITI says Permanent Secretaries should help restore economic growth and stability by adhering to the measures and striking a balance with growth strategies.

Dr. MITI said this when he addressed Permanent Secretaries during the Sixth Senior Public Service Management meeting in Lusaka today.

He also pointed out the need to constantly review progress made in implementing measures employed by government to reduce running costs and enhancing revenue collection.

He revealed that in the transport sector government intends to sell some motor vehicles to reduce running costs as part of the recently approved government fleet management policy.

And, Dr. MITI has directed Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries of Energy and Finance to expedite the implementation of reforms in the sector.

Dr. MITI told the Controlling Officers that President EDGAR LUNGU is concerned with the abuse of the Farmer Input Support Program in which some District Agricultural Officers are conniving with some agro dealers to siphon inputs which are later sold on the market.

He said this trend needs to end and can best be addressed through reviewing the system.

Dr. MITI has also directed Permanent Secretaries to desist from issuing statements to the media without clearance from his office.

[Read 160 times, 160 reads today]