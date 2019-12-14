Shepolopolo’s consistence rise on the quarterly FIFA Women’s Rankings released on December 13 continued and end the year with their best-ever placing.
Shepolopolo ended 2019 at number 106 in the World, rising four places from September’s rankings.
This is after jumping nine places three months ago to 110 thanks to their unbeaten run in the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers heading into January’s final round decider against Cameroon.
Shepolopolo could enter the top ten for the first time in their history when the next rankings are posted this February after they wrap-up their Tokyo qualifiers against Cameroon.
Bruce Mwape’s team, who are 11th on the CAF rankings, are just four notches behind Congo-Brazzaville who are 10th in Africa while 9th placed Algeria are 84th in the World.
January’s Olympic Games decider opponents Cameroon are number two in Africa and 49th in the World.
AFRICA’S TOP 15 WOMENS TEAMS
39-Nigeria
49-Cameroon
55-South Africa
60-Ghana
63-Cote d’Ivoire
71-Equatorial Guinea
81-Morocco
82-Mali
84-Algeria
101-Congo Brazzaville
106-Zambia
108-DR Congo
109-Ethiopia
109-Zimbabwe
119-Angola