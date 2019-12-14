Shepolopolo’s consistence rise on the quarterly FIFA Women’s Rankings released on December 13 continued and end the year with their best-ever placing.

Shepolopolo ended 2019 at number 106 in the World, rising four places from September’s rankings.

This is after jumping nine places three months ago to 110 thanks to their unbeaten run in the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers heading into January’s final round decider against Cameroon.

Shepolopolo could enter the top ten for the first time in their history when the next rankings are posted this February after they wrap-up their Tokyo qualifiers against Cameroon.

Bruce Mwape’s team, who are 11th on the CAF rankings, are just four notches behind Congo-Brazzaville who are 10th in Africa while 9th placed Algeria are 84th in the World.

January’s Olympic Games decider opponents Cameroon are number two in Africa and 49th in the World.

AFRICA’S TOP 15 WOMENS TEAMS

39-Nigeria

49-Cameroon

55-South Africa

60-Ghana

63-Cote d’Ivoire

71-Equatorial Guinea

81-Morocco

82-Mali

84-Algeria

101-Congo Brazzaville

106-Zambia

108-DR Congo

109-Ethiopia

109-Zimbabwe

119-Angola

