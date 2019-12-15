Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says Saturday’s first league loss of the season they suffered away at Nkana is a minor setback.

Nkana stunned Zesco 1-0 in the Copperbelt derby at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe under the cover of a heavy downpour.

The result also handed Zesco their second successive competitive defeat of the season after TP Mazembe beat them 2-1 at home in Ndola on December 8 in a 2019/20 CAF Champions League Group A clash.

“The game was good, we played despite the conditions and it was a well contested game,” Lwandamina said.

“It is just a loss we have just lost and we also had scoring opportunities, it just wasn’t our day.

“It is not that the boys were coming from a big loss (against TP Mazembe), yes, we are disappointed but the boys played well.”

Idris Mbombo hammered-in a 78th minute free kick to settle the contest and see Nkana stay unbeaten from eighth successive league games.

Nkana return to fourth position on 24 points after relegating Green Eagles back to fifth who have 23 points.

Meanwhile, Zesco’s lead has now been cut from three points to nil after Napsa Stars joined them on 28 points following a 3-1 away victory over Kabwe Warriors on Saturday.

Red Arrows, like Eagles, did not see any action but stay put at number three on 25 points.

