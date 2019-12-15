The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) has said that it is vexed that import permits for processed meats and meat products have continued to be issued, ultimately disregarding the protection our livestock sub-sector has against these cheaply imported products.
Press Release
15 th December 2019
IMPORTATION OF MEAT AND MEAT PRODUCTS CONTINUES UNABATED
The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) is vexed that import permits for processed
meats and meat products have continued to be issued, ultimately disregarding the protection our livestock sub-sector has against these cheaply imported products.
As ZNFU, we have taken time to survey the market and it is saddening that a wide array of
processed meats; such as polonies, bacon, smoked sausages and even fish, from as far as
Portugal, Mexico and Brazil are finding their way in some of our multinational shopping
outlets.
Allowing the importation of processed meat and other meat products goes against our
resolve to protect our domestic value chains against cheaply imported products which is a
signal that something is very wrong. It is inconceivable to land these products cheaper in
Zambia than our very own locally produced products. The subsidies extended to primary
producers at source is the main cause of this uneven playing field, thereby hindering growth of the domestic livestock industry.
We cannot emphasise more on how important the livestock industry is to many of our
farmers as a source of livelihood and the country’s diversification agenda. For as long as we
continue approaching extremely important national agricultural issues such as putting a lid
on needless imports in a nonchalant manner, we should forget about diversification; and
about being the regional agriculture hub.
The ZNFU is worried that the country continues to have individuals that are averse to the
growth of our local agriculture industry. For it is clear from the way issuance of import
permits have been conducted that such offices have their hearts elsewhere.
It is not rocket science that with continued imports of processed meats and meat products,
we are creating jobs in countries where these products are coming from. And, the much-
needed foreign exchange will continue being flighted to countries whose products we keep
promoting thus aggravating further currency depreciation.At the rate of issuance of these import permits, loss of investments in our livestock sector, which we have painstakingly grown over the years is eminent.
ZNFU is not promoting protectionism, but how can we allow processed meats and meat
products that we can ably produce, to land on our markets and disadvantage our own
products and sector? This requires through investigations. We humbly appeal to the Ministry
of Fisheries and Livestock to quickly arrest this situation before we lose our livestock sector
to unfair foreign competition.
We are ready to share a platform with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock by conducting
a tour of these multinational outlets selling cheaply imported processed meats and meat
products at low prices.
Jervis Zimba
PRESIDENT
Zambia National Farmers’Union