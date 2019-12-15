The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) has said that it is vexed that import permits for processed meats and meat products have continued to be issued, ultimately disregarding the protection our livestock sub-sector has against these cheaply imported products.

In a statement released to the media, ZNFU said that they have taken time to survey the market and it is saddening that a wide array of processed meats; such as polonies, bacon, smoked sausages, and even fish, from as far as Portugal, Mexico and Brazil are finding their way in some of our multinational shopping outlets.

ZNUFU said that allowing the importation of processed meat and other meat products goes against Zambia’s resolve to protect the country’s domestic value chains against cheaply imported products which is a signal that something is very wrong.

ZNUFU appealed to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, led by Prof Nkandu Luo, to quickly arrest this situation before Zambia lose the livestock sector to unfair foreign competition.

15 th December 2019

IMPORTATION OF MEAT AND MEAT PRODUCTS CONTINUES UNABATED

The Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) is vexed that import permits for processed

meats and meat products have continued to be issued, ultimately disregarding the protection our livestock sub-sector has against these cheaply imported products.

As ZNFU, we have taken time to survey the market and it is saddening that a wide array of

processed meats; such as polonies, bacon, smoked sausages and even fish, from as far as

Portugal, Mexico and Brazil are finding their way in some of our multinational shopping

outlets.

Allowing the importation of processed meat and other meat products goes against our

resolve to protect our domestic value chains against cheaply imported products which is a

signal that something is very wrong. It is inconceivable to land these products cheaper in

Zambia than our very own locally produced products. The subsidies extended to primary

producers at source is the main cause of this uneven playing field, thereby hindering growth of the domestic livestock industry.

We cannot emphasise more on how important the livestock industry is to many of our

farmers as a source of livelihood and the country’s diversification agenda. For as long as we

continue approaching extremely important national agricultural issues such as putting a lid

on needless imports in a nonchalant manner, we should forget about diversification; and

about being the regional agriculture hub.

The ZNFU is worried that the country continues to have individuals that are averse to the

growth of our local agriculture industry. For it is clear from the way issuance of import

permits have been conducted that such offices have their hearts elsewhere.

It is not rocket science that with continued imports of processed meats and meat products,

we are creating jobs in countries where these products are coming from. And, the much-

needed foreign exchange will continue being flighted to countries whose products we keep

promoting thus aggravating further currency depreciation.At the rate of issuance of these import permits, loss of investments in our livestock sector, which we have painstakingly grown over the years is eminent.

ZNFU is not promoting protectionism, but how can we allow processed meats and meat

products that we can ably produce, to land on our markets and disadvantage our own

products and sector? This requires through investigations. We humbly appeal to the Ministry

of Fisheries and Livestock to quickly arrest this situation before we lose our livestock sector

to unfair foreign competition.

We are ready to share a platform with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock by conducting

a tour of these multinational outlets selling cheaply imported processed meats and meat

products at low prices.

Jervis Zimba

PRESIDENT

Zambia National Farmers’Union

