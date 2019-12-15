FILE: President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (right) talks to American Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote (centre) during a meeting at State House on Thursday, August 23, 2018. The President and Mr Foote discussed several issues on bilateral relations between Zambia and the United States of America. PICTURE BY SALIM HENRY/STATE HOUSE ©2018

President Edgar Lungu has announced that Zambia has written to the United States government to withdraw its ambassador Daniel Foote.

The Head of State was speaking today at the United Church of Zambia -UCZ, Southern Presbytery St. Stephen’s congregation church building fundraising service in Choma district.

President Lungu said that this was because Zambia does not want people who support unchristian values such as homosexuality in the country.

The government’s position comes in the wake of undiplomatic antics by ambassador Foote in which he questioned the conviction and jailing of a Zambian couple for practicing homosexuality.

Mr. Foote had also commented on internal affairs bordering on governance contrary to diplomatic etiquette.

The President has since thanked the UCZ for speaking against unchristian acts such as homosexuality.

And President Lungu has pledged 2-hundred and 50-thousand Kwacha and 1-thousand pockets of cement towards the construction of the UCZ church building in Choma.

And PF vice national mobilisation chairperson, Geoffrey Mwamba pledged 2-hundred thousand Kwacha towards the project.

Earlier, UCZ Southern Presbytery Bishop, Rev. Elias Sinkala in his homily said men and women of God should not be silent in the face of moral decay in the country.

Bishop Sinkala said the church should not be silent when others are calling for the nation to allow homosexuality.

The clergyman also said his church needs K700,000 out of which K200,000 already been raised to build the church structure.

