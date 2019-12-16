Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga says their projected six-pointer from two successive big derby dates over the next seven days against Zesco United and Power Dynamos will define their top four ambitions as the 2019/20 campaign enters round 14.

Nkana kicked off that challenge on December 14 with a 1-0 home win over Zesco in a Copperbelt derby at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Saturday’s victory over Zesco also saw Nkana reclaim fourth position on 24 points from Green Eagles who had been warming their seat since Wednesday but now drop to fifth on 24 and 23 points respectively.

Nkana’s win puts them within earshot of leaders and defending champions Zesco who have 28 points after suffering their first league defeat of the season over the weekend.

“We planned for this game and every player was geared. Even those that were on the bench were ready for anything,” Chabinga said.

“We needed maximum points and I am so happy that the boys have delivered. I have to congratulate them.”

Next stop for the record 12-time champions will be the short trip across the road on December 21 to face Power in the first instalment of this seasons Kitwe derby at Arthur Davies Stadium.

“We targeted this game, we talked about it with the players that if we can beat Zesco United, and we beat Power Dynamos, then we are in contention,” Chabinga said.

“But it is not going to easy in these two games, yes we have played one, we have won one, we have one remaining against Power Dynamos which is not going to be easy.

“It will be a tough encounter.”

Power, meanwhile, are eighth with 17 points and currently on unbeaten in their last four games for the first time this season.

They head into the derby showdown against Nkana charged and on the back of three consecutive league victories with the highlight coming last Wednesday when they knocked-out hosts Zanaco 3-0 in Lusaka.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]