President of the opposition UPND Hakainde Hichilema says he has read with shock media reports suggesting that President Edgar Lungu has written to the Government of the United States to recall that country’s Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote.

Mr Hichilema says it is unfortunate that Ambassador Foote is being ill treated for condemning the massive corruption in the government and the kid gloves the perpetrators are being handled with.

He has charged that President Lungu is the lead perpetrator of corruption and knows how he has stood between justice and his corrupt ministers who were being investigated by the Anti Corruption Commission.

Mr Hichilema has advised President Edgar Lungu to instead sort his issues of corruption without engaging in unnecessary confrontation with the diplomatic community.

“To Ambassador Foote and the American people, please understand that Lungu’s fight is not for the good of the nation but it’s for his personal survival”, he said.

Mr Hichilema said Zambians are not part of it and should not be dragged in his personal survival stints.

[Read 548 times, 548 reads today]