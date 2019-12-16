Statehouse has issued a statement clarifying the remarks made by President Lungu about the United States Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote when he attended a church service in Choma yesterday.

President Lungu said in Choma that Zambia has written to the United States government to withdraw its ambassador Daniel Foote.

“We have complained officially to the American government, and we are waiting for their response because we don’t want such people in our midst,” Lungu said

However, Statehouse has said that the head of state was referring to the demarche issued by Foreign Affairs MinisterJoseph Malanji at the beginning of this month and that the Government has not yet received a response from the US Government.

Below is the full State House Statement

CLARIFICATION ON PRESIDENT LUNGU’S COMMENT

Livingstone, (Sunday, 15th December, 2019)——– His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia this morning at St Stephen Parish in Choma, Southern Province commented on the demarche that the Zambian Government wrote to the United States Government regarding comments made by Ambassador Foote.

State House would like to clarify that the President was not referring to any new demarche but the same one issued by Foreign Affairs.

Therefore, the Zambian Government is still waiting for a response from the United States Government concerning the complaint.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Issued by:

Isaac Chipampe

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

( PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS )

STATE HOUSE

